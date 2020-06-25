UrduPoint.com
Turquoise-Colored Spot On Umbozero Lake In Russia's Murmansk Region Gradually Clearing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Turquoise-Colored Spot on Umbozero Lake in Russia's Murmansk Region Gradually Clearing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A massive turquoise-colored blot of unknown origin that recently appeared on Russia's Umbozero lake in the Murmansk region is gradually fading, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Umbozero lake is returning to its natural color," the source said, adding that additional water samples were taken from the Umba River within 24 hours.

The contamination, estimated to cover some 10 square miles, was initially believed to come from an abandoned mine of a local bankrupt plant. The first water samples taken from the Vuonnemyok River have shown an excess of the maximum permissible concentration of aluminum by 67 times, and iron by three times.

The Murmansk Region governor, Andrey Chibis, however, has said that the colored spot posed no threat to the environment and humans and was a result of the mudflow and not the operation of industrial enterprises. Residents of nearby villages currently get their drinking water more than 60 miles away from the scene.

According to the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources, Rosprirodnadzor, there are no excesses of maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants. A total of 35 samples have been taken since June 16.

