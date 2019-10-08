Tusk Accuses Johnson of Playing 'Blame Game' Over Continued Brexit Uncertainty

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, accused on Tuesday UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of playing a "blame game" and jeopardizing the future of his country due to his inability to secure a comprehensive Brexit deal while blaming the European Union for the troubles

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron set a Friday deadline for Johnson to revise his recently revealed Brexit plan that the European Union was quick to reject over its proposed handling of the controversial Irish backstop. However, a Downing Street spokesman responded that Johnson believed his plan was "sensible" and was looking for the EU to match the compromises that the UK has made in the proposed deal, implying that the EU should adjust to the UK's divorce deal demands.

"@BorisJohnson, what's at stake is not winning some stupid blame game. At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people.

You don't want a deal, you don't want an extension, you don't want to revoke, quo vadis [where are you going]?" Tusk tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Johnson spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the phone during which time, according to media, she categorically dismissed the proposed Brexit deal unless the UK included Northern Ireland in the EU customs union.

Northern Ireland's departure from the EU may trigger the return of border checks on the island in breach of a peace pact between the UK, Ireland and parties in North Ireland. Johnson proposed last week an all-Ireland customs zone that would allow keeping the region tied to the UK after exit.

Johnson strives to take the country out of the bloc by the October 31 deadline, "come what may." However, he has faced strong opposition to a no-deal in parliament.