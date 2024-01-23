Open Menu

Tusk Calls Ukraine-Russia War Fight 'between Good And Evil'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Tusk calls Ukraine-Russia war fight 'between good and evil'

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday called the conflict in Ukraine a battle between "good and evil," and vowed more support for Ukraine on his first visit to the war-torn country since returning to power.

The surprise trip came as the Kremlin blamed Ukraine for a weekend attack on a Baltic gas terminal, the latest in a series of apparent Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Tusk is among a flurry of European leaders to have visited Kyiv in recent weeks to reassure Ukraine of international support as its biggest political and military backers struggle to secure aid.

"I am not ashamed to use these big words: it is here, in Ukraine, that the world front between good and evil runs," Tusk told a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tusk said Poland stood ready to deepen its financial and military cooperation with Ukraine and promised that Warsaw would do "everything" in its power to help its neighbour.

"The security of the Polish nation and the Polish state is also at stake in this fight," he said.

Zelensky told Tusk that "unity" between Kyiv and Warsaw -- as well as among European countries -- was "a strong shield" against Russian efforts to divide Ukraine's Western allies.

"This unity -- this unity of the whole of Europe -- cannot be lost," he told Tusk, moments after air raid sirens had rung out over the Ukrainian capital.

Zelensky also lashed out at "sceptical" members of the NATO alliance holding out against Ukrainian membership of the bloc, and said his country is "fighting this scepticism".

