Tusk Congratulates Reelected Romanian President, Praises Iohannis' Commitment To EU Values

Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:46 PM

European Council President Donald Tusk has congratulated incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on his reelection, praising his commitment to EU values

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk has congratulated incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on his reelection, praising his commitment to EU values.

"On behalf of the European Council, I wish to convey my warmest congratulations on your re-election. In our joint work over the last five years, I have appreciated your consistent commitment to European values and a prosperous Romania in a united European Union. I am particularly pleased that Romania will continue to benefit from your reliable and responsible leadership.

Mult succes!" the congratulatory letter, dated Monday, said.

In Sunday's runoff, Iohannis won 66.06 percent of the vote. His rival, ex-Prime Minister Viorica Dancila of the Social Democratic Party, gained 33.95 percent.

The incumbent president campaigned for closer EU ties and the prospect of entering the Schengen Area and eurozone. He also demonstrated intentions of strengthening strategic ties with NATO and the United States.

