Tusk Considers Vying For Leadership Of European People's Party

Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:47 PM

Donald Tusk, the outgoing president of the European Council, said Wednesday he did not rule out a possible run for the leadership of the European People's Party

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Donald Tusk, the outgoing president of the European Council, said Wednesday he did not rule out a possible run for the leadership of the European People's Party.

He said the had received an offer to become the party's leader and might try taking part in the leadership race.

"Working in the European People's Party does not preclude active participation in the country's [Poland's] affairs. And I am not talking about a presidential election, but only about my return to Poland's public life.

A possible leadership of the European People's Party definitely will not prevent my complete participation in Polish affairs," Tusk said in an interview with the Polish TVN channel.

The European Council head did not give a clear answer about participating in the Polish presidential election, which is set to take place next spring.

The European People's Party is a center-right European political party that favors strengthening the European Union.

