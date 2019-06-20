European Council President Donald Tusk expects that the EU leaders will confirm their readiness to "appropriately" respond to Turkey's actions in the economic zone off the coast of Cyprus during the two-day EU summit, which starts on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk expects that the EU leaders will confirm their readiness to "appropriately" respond to Turkey 's actions in the economic zone off the coast of Cyprus during the two-day EU summit, which starts on Thursday.

Tusk held a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades before the opening of the EU summit. Cyprus and Greece intend to raise the issue of geological exploration by Turkey in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus during the meeting of EU leaders.

"President @AnastasiadesCY updated me on the situation off the coast of Cyprus. I expect #EUCO to confirm its full solidarity with Cyprus and its readiness to respond appropriately," Tusk said on Twitter.

Earlier, the European Council at the ministerial level instructed the European Commission and the European External Action Service to promptly present options for responding to Turkey's actions, calling them illegal.

Oil and gas exploration off Cyprus' coast has long been the subject of conflicting jurisdiction claims by Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots in the north of Cyprus, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, governed by the Greek Cypriot community. Each side believes that exploration for the natural resources in this area is their inherent right. In early May, Ankara sent drilling vessel Fatih to the region. Another ship, Yavuz, is expected to join it soon.