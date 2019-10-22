(@imziishan)

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that he was consulting EU leaders on whether to grant the United Kingdom another extension on the ill-fated Brexit deal, following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request for one

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that he was consulting EU leaders on whether to grant the United Kingdom another extension on the ill-fated Brexit deal, following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request for one.

On Saturday, the UK House of Commons passed the so-called Letwin Amendment, forcing Johnson to request an extension to Brexit beyond the current deadline of October 31. Later in the day, Johnson unwillingly sent a letter to the EU, requesting an extension until January 21, 2020.

"I am consulting EU leaders on how to respond to the British request for an Art. 50 extension. We should be ready for every scenario. But I made clear to PM @BorisJohnson: a no-deal #Brexit will never be our decision," Tusk tweeted.

In a statement, Tusk also said that a decision would be reached on the issue within the coming days and that the result would be dependent on what the UK Parliament agrees on.

On Tuesday, the latest exit deal will face its first big parliamentary test when lawmakers vote on Johnson's new withdrawal agreement bill, a 110-page document which was published on Monday and is meant to enact the Brexit deal.

The parliament voted at a rare sitting on Saturday to delay the adoption of the EU-endorsed deal. On Monday, the House speaker denied the government a second vote on it, saying it would be "repetitive."�