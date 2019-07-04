Tusk Says Hopes European Council Choosing Women for Top Jobs to 'Inspire' Parliament

Europe is "choosing women," and the recent nominations of two women for EU top jobs should "inspire" the European Parliament, whose backing the two will need, European Council President Donald Tusk said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Europe is "choosing women," and the recent nominations of two women for EU top jobs should "inspire" the European Parliament, whose backing the two will need, European Council President Donald Tusk said Thursday.

The council said Tuesday it had chosen German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen as a candidate for president of the European Commission and Christine Lagarde of the International Monetary Fund to head the European Central Bank. Von der Leyen will need the backing of a majority at the European Parliament.

"I feel happy and proud that we have achieved perfect gender balance in the top positions.

This is a very positive change. Europe is not only talking about women, it is choosing women. I hope that this choice will inspire many girls and women to fight for their beliefs and passions. And I also hope that it will inspire the European Parliament in its decisions," Tusk told the European Parliament.

The council's president added that the European Union could "counterbalance the most powerful global players" only when "united."

The council also nominated Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borell for the top EU diplomat and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel for the new president of the European Council.