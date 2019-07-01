Tusk Suspends European Council Meeting, Reschedules for Tuesday - Spokesman

European Council President Donald Tusk has suspended the meeting of the EU leaders and scheduled it to reconvene on Tuesday, Tusk's spokesman Preben Aamann said Monday

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk has suspended the meeting of the EU leaders and scheduled it to reconvene on Tuesday, Tusk's spokesman Preben Aamann said Monday.

"Tusk @eucopresident suspends the meeting and reconvenes #EUCO tomorrow at 11h," Aamann said on Twitter.

The EU leaders have been deadlocked over who should fill top jobs in the bloc after the European Parliament elections that took place in May.

According to sources, the EU leaders were discussing Frans Timmermans, a Dutch politician who currently serves as first vice-president of the European Commission, as a potential candidature to lead the commission.

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager � from Denmark � has been discussed as a potential first vice-president. Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva, Chief Executive of the World Bank, has been mentioned as the potential head of the European Council.