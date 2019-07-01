UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tusk Suspends European Council Meeting, Reschedules For Tuesday - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:16 PM

Tusk Suspends European Council Meeting, Reschedules for Tuesday - Spokesman

European Council President Donald Tusk has suspended the meeting of the EU leaders and scheduled it to reconvene on Tuesday, Tusk's spokesman Preben Aamann said Monday

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk has suspended the meeting of the EU leaders and scheduled it to reconvene on Tuesday, Tusk's spokesman Preben Aamann said Monday.

"Tusk @eucopresident suspends the meeting and reconvenes #EUCO tomorrow at 11h," Aamann said on Twitter.

The EU leaders have been deadlocked over who should fill top jobs in the bloc after the European Parliament elections that took place in May.

According to sources, the EU leaders were discussing Frans Timmermans, a Dutch politician who currently serves as first vice-president of the European Commission, as a potential candidature to lead the commission.

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager � from Denmark � has been discussed as a potential first vice-president. Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva, Chief Executive of the World Bank, has been mentioned as the potential head of the European Council.

Related Topics

World Bank Parliament Twitter Lead Denmark May From Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Accountants in Pakistan must work with government ..

8 minutes ago

PIA to airlift 78,258 intending pilgrims to Saudi ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies to increase ..

7 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges mountaineers to pract ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Talks on Syria Not Linked ..

7 minutes ago

Rice worth $1.927 billion exported in 11 months of ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.