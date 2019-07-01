Tusk Suspends Meeting Of EU Leaders For Bilateral Consultations On Candidatures- Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 02:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk has suspended a special meeting on candidatures for key positions in the EU institutions for additional bilateral consultations, and discussions will be resumed later, Tusk's spokesman Preben Aamann said.
"#EUCO suspended by @eucopresident. Tusk will now organise bilateral meetings with leaders. #EUCO will resume once bilaterals completed," Aamann wrote on Twitter.