Tusk Suspends Meeting of EU Leaders for Bilateral Consultations on Candidatures- Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk has suspended a special meeting on candidatures for key positions in the EU institutions for additional bilateral consultations, and discussions will be resumed later, Tusk's spokesman Preben Aamann said.

"#EUCO suspended by @eucopresident. Tusk will now organise bilateral meetings with leaders. #EUCO will resume once bilaterals completed," Aamann wrote on Twitter.