Tusk To Visit Azerbaijan, Meet With Aliyev Next Week - Source

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tusk to Visit Azerbaijan, Meet With Aliyev Next Week - Source

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) European Council President Donald Tusk will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on July 9, and is expected to meet with President Ilham Aliyev, a diplomatic source in Baku told Sputnik on Saturday.

"During the visit to Baku [on July 9], Tusk will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and visit the sea port of Baku.

The issues of bilateral cooperation, expanding regional cooperation, as well as the future of the Eastern Partnership program will be discussed during the visit," the source said.

The Eastern Partnership is an initiative involving the European Union and six Eastern European partners, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The aim of the program, which is part of the European Union's European neighborhood policy, aims at building a common area of cooperation with the six countries.

