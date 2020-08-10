UrduPoint.com
Tusk Urges Belarus's Lukashenko To Give 'Actual Results' Of Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Donald Tusk, the president of the transnational European People's Party and a former president of the European Council, on Monday urged Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to release the alleged real results of the recent presidential election.

"I call on President Lukashenka to publish the actual results of yesterday's vote, to stop the violence, to withdraw special forces and to immediately release the arrested peaceful protesters," Tusk tweeted.

Belarus held its presidential election on Sunday with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.23 percent of the vote. The results sparked mass protests in the country, resulting in 3,000 people arrested. The campaign headquarters of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, another candidate, told Sputnik that it did not recognize the official results, saying that she had won about 70-80 percent of the vote.

