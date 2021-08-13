Tut.by News Portal Says Belarusian Court Labels Its Materials as Extremist

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) A court in Belarus ruled on Friday to label as extremist materials of tut.by news website, as well as those of Zerkalo.io, which is a new project of tut.by reporters, the media portal announced.

"The Central District Court considered on August 13 a new claim by the Belarusian Interior Ministry and recognized as extremist information products of tut.by portal and its accounts in social networks, as well as those of Zerkalo.io," tut.by said in a statement.

Information products of the two portals and their accounts in Telegram, Viber, Twitter, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and TikTok, as well as logos and digital watermarks were labeled as extremist materials.