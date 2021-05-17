UrduPoint.com
Tutu Gets Vaccine As South Africa Launches Large-scale Rollout

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Nobel Peace prize laureate and retired archbishop Desmond Tutu was among South Africa's first seniors to receive jabs on Monday as the country launched a massive immunisation drive for over-60s.

The 89-year-old anti-apartheid icon and his wife Leah emerged from Cape Town's Brooklyn Chest Hospital in wheelchairs after getting their shots.

After much delay and on the cusp of a third wave of Covid-19 infections, South Africa finally rolled out the much anticipated campaign, which aims to vaccinate around five million people aged over 60 by the end of June.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited an elder care facility in the mining town of Krugersdorp, around 30 kilometres (18 miles) west of Johannesburg where he looked on as nurses administered jabs.

