UrduPoint.com

Tuvalu Minister Films Climate Speech Standing In Ocean

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:47 PM

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit Tuesday standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for help as his country slips beneath rising oceans

Glasgow, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit Tuesday standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for help as his country slips beneath rising oceans.

In the video, Simon Kofe tells delegates that "climate change and sea-level rise are deadly and existential risks for Tuvalu and low-lying atoll nations".

"We are sinking, but so is everyone else," he said.

"And no matter if we feel the effects today, like Tuvalu, or in a hundred years we will all still feel the dire effects of this global crisis." The film begins with a close-up Kofe standing at a lectern, wearing a suit and tie, in front of a blue screen with Tuvalu and UN flags.

"We are demanding that global net-zero be secured by mid-century, that 1.5 degrees be kept within reach, that urgently needed climate finance be mobilised to address loss and damage," he pleaded.

"We are looking for the world to get its act together.

" The camera then pulls out to reveal Kofe standing up to his thighs in the water off Tuvalu's coast.

Delegates are gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasgow to try and implement the goals of Paris Agreement of limiting global heating to "well below" two degrees Celsius and to a safer 1.5C cap if possible.

Host Britain says it wants the conference, which runs until the weekend, to "keep 1.5C alive".

Based on latest national emissions cutting plans, Earth is set to warm by 2.7C this century, according to the UN.

Kofe said his nation of 12,000 people was "preparing now for the worst case scenario, where our lands disappear and our people must leave".

He also said it was pursuing "bold legal avenues" to ensure that Tuvalu's borders are still recognised internationally if or when its land territory is lost to climate change.

"We cannot wait for speeches when the sea is rising around us," he said.

"We must take bold, alternative action today to secure tomorrow."

Related Topics

Century World Film And Movies United Nations Water Paris Glasgow Tuvalu Turkish Lira All Agreement

Recent Stories

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pak ..

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Careem appoints the new marketing director in Paki ..

Careem appoints the new marketing director in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 11,000 cross into Uganda fleeing DR Congo fighting ..

11,000 cross into Uganda fleeing DR Congo fighting: UN

3 minutes ago
 Rs 20bn subsidy on households to be provided under ..

Rs 20bn subsidy on households to be provided under PM's food program: Info Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 'In a corner': Germany's unvaccinated defiant as r ..

'In a corner': Germany's unvaccinated defiant as rules tighten

3 minutes ago
 Higher education prerequisite for sustainable econ ..

Higher education prerequisite for sustainable economic growth: Scientist

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.