Tuwaiq 4 Joint Air Exercise Commences At Prince Sultan Air Base

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Tuwaiq 4 joint air exercise maneuvers began at Prince Sultan Air Base in the presence of unit commanders and with the participation of forces from various brotherly and friendly nations.

The exercise is scheduled to run for two weeks, featuring ground troops from eight countries alongside the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Participating nations include the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Morocco, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Hellenic Republic. Bahrain and Egypt are also involved as observers. Saudi Colonel Pilot Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khanfour, the Exercise Director, highlighted that Tuwaiq 4 aims to foster cooperation and knowledge exchange in tactical airdrop procedures.

The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness and combat proficiency of air, technical, and support personnel, preparing them for assigned tasks in various tactical landing scenarios.

Tuwaiq 4 includes joint operations by participating units, featuring tactical landings from varying altitudes supported by combat air missions and the implementation of search and rescue operations.

The exercise agenda includes lectures on essential techniques in tactical landing, as well as planning phases, management, leadership, and evaluation of tactical airdrop operations.

