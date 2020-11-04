TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by the police

(@fidahassanain)

Arnab who is one of the top TV anchors in India was arrested over charges of abetment in suicide case of an interior designer in 2020.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Arnab Goswami, one of the top Indian tv editors, said he was beaten by the police in their custody.

“I have been beaten by the police. Mjy Mara Gya hey…police ne mjy mara hey,” said Arnab Goswami from a prison van when he was being shifted to Alibaug police station.

Goswami is also Republic TV Editor-in-Chief.

Mumbai police on Wednesday morning arrested Arnab Goswami for his alleged role in a suicide case registered in 2018, the reports said.

Republican TV also reported that Goswami was ‘manhandled’ and ‘thrashed’.

In 2018, an interior designer committed suicide and named Goswami in the suicide note.

Mumbai Police said that they were investigating hyper-nationalist Republic TV for allegedly being involved in gaming ratings and using them to spread fake narratives and gain ad revenues.