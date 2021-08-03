UrduPoint.com

TV Channels, Radio Stations Suspend Work In Southern Afghanistan Amid Taliban Offensive

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

TV Channels, Radio Stations Suspend Work in Southern Afghanistan Amid Taliban Offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) At least four tv and 11 radio stations were compelled to shut down in southern Afghanistan as the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) advance, the Afghan 1TV news reported on Tuesday.

The suspension of several television and radio stations was brought on a by Taliban offensive in Lashkargah, the capital of the country's largest province of Helmand, the broadcaster wrote on Twitter, citing the Ministry of Information and Culture.

In Lashkargah, 40 civilians were killed and 118 injured in clashes between security forces and Taliban militants in the last 24 hours, as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan reported on Tuesday.

The Taliban have intensified their offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of the agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Militants United Nations Russia Twitter Doha United States February May TV From Agreement

Recent Stories

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

39 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

58 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

58 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.