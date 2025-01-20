TV Host Apologises To Djokovic Over 'insulting Comments' As PM, Musk Wade In
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A leading tv presenter apologised on air Monday to Novak Djokovic after mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner and Serbian fans at the Australian Open, with Elon Musk and prime minister Anthony Albanese among those wading into the row.
The 37-year-old tennis great on Sunday refused to do a routine on-court interview after beating Jiri Lehecka to set up a quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz in Melbourne.
Afterwards Djokovic said it was in protest at Tony Jones, a top sports presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of "insulting and offensive comments" towards him and Serbian fans.
Jones had labelled Djokovic a "has-been" and said "kick him out" in apparent reference to his 2022 deportation. Jones said in his apology it was "banter".
Hours later Djokovic "acknowledged the apology has been given in public as requested and is now moving on and focusing on his next match", organisers Tennis Australia said in a statement.
Djokovic had said he would boycott interviews with the TV station until he got an apology.
He also released a short video on X to explain his stance and it has been viewed more than 60 million times, and caught the attention of the site's owner Musk.
"It's way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media," Musk posted in response, with Djokovic replying: "Indeed."
Tennis Names including former world number one Boris Becker, Australian Nick Kyrgios, Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill and Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka all spoke out in support of Djokovic.
"The comments were made on the news on the Friday night, which I considered to be banter. I considered it to be humour, which is consistent with most things I do," Jones said on Monday.
"Having said that, I was made aware on Saturday morning, from Tennis Australia via the Djokovic camp, that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments.
"As such I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them -- 48 hours ago -- for any disrespect that Novak felt that I had caused.
"As I stand here now I can only stand by that apology to Novak."
Recent Stories
Omani Foreign Minister receives Federal National Council Speaker
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Ghana
Ajman sees significant growth in BCI, hitting 135 points
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on Turkish Ambassador
AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2024: ADJD
“I don’t understand how one CJ can be better than two or three minds,”: SC ..
Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year
First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport
EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study biodiversity
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'
More Stories From World
-
TV host apologises to Djokovic over 'insulting comments' as PM, Musk wade in5 minutes ago
-
Fire at Belgrade retirement home kills eight45 minutes ago
-
Triumphant Trump set for return to power45 minutes ago
-
China executes man who killed 35 in car rampage45 minutes ago
-
TV host apologises to Djokovic over 'insulting comments' as PM, Musk wade in1 hour ago
-
China 'welcomes' Gaza ceasefire coming into effect1 hour ago
-
Djokovic row as Sinner, Swiatek eye Australian Open last eight1 hour ago
-
Beijing boasts over 2.1 million professionals in high-end industries: report1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results2 hours ago
-
Svitolina hopes Australian Open run brings 'a little light' to Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Israeli hostages freed on first day of Gaza truce2 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1886 against USD Monday2 hours ago