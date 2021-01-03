UrduPoint.com
TV Legend Larry King Hospitalized With COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) US talk show legend Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19, ABC news has reported, citing a source close to his family.

"Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too.

He's a champ," the source told the channel on Saturday.

The RT broadcaster, where King, 87, hosts his own Politicking show, reported that his condition is not severe enough to require use of a ventilator.

In 2017, the legendary tv host said that he was battling lung cancer. In April 2019, he had an angioplasty and also suffered a stroke.

