UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TV Pirveli Cameraman Dies After Being Beaten At Anti-LGBT Protest In Tbilisi - Broadcaster

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

TV Pirveli Cameraman Dies After Being Beaten at Anti-LGBT Protest in Tbilisi - Broadcaster

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) tv Pirveli cameraman Aleksandre (Lekso) Lashkarava, who was attacked during an anti-LGBT protest in Tbilisi earlier in the week, has passed away, the broadcaster said on Sunday.

After getting beaten at the Monday protest, the journalist had to spend several days in a hospital with an injured eye.

"The TV Pirveli broadcasting company offers its deep condolences over the death of the member of our team, Lekso Lashkarava," the broadcaster said in a statement.

The company reports that Lashkarava was found dead in an apartment by his mother. The cause of death remains unknown at the moment.

On July 1, Georgia's LGBT community started the so-called "Pride Week" in Tbilisi, during which they have held several events and planned the final "Pride March" on Monday. On the same day, a counter-protest blocked central Rustaveli Avenue, with demonstrators throwing bottles and sticks at opposition TV channels' journalists and cameramen. The march was canceled as a result.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Protest Company Tbilisi Same Georgia March July Sunday TV Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

50 minutes ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

1 hour ago

Masdar City developed ‘smart garden’ teaches k ..

2 hours ago

EGA marks 100th shipload of bauxite exported from ..

2 hours ago

Aldar launches exclusive land plots at Al Gurm wat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.