TV Pirveli Cameraman Dies After Being Beaten at Anti-LGBT Protest in Tbilisi - Broadcaster

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) tv Pirveli cameraman Aleksandre (Lekso) Lashkarava, who was attacked during an anti-LGBT protest in Tbilisi earlier in the week, has passed away, the broadcaster said on Sunday.

After getting beaten at the Monday protest, the journalist had to spend several days in a hospital with an injured eye.

"The TV Pirveli broadcasting company offers its deep condolences over the death of the member of our team, Lekso Lashkarava," the broadcaster said in a statement.

The company reports that Lashkarava was found dead in an apartment by his mother. The cause of death remains unknown at the moment.

On July 1, Georgia's LGBT community started the so-called "Pride Week" in Tbilisi, during which they have held several events and planned the final "Pride March" on Monday. On the same day, a counter-protest blocked central Rustaveli Avenue, with demonstrators throwing bottles and sticks at opposition TV channels' journalists and cameramen. The march was canceled as a result.