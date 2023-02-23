TV Reporter, 9-Year-Old Girl Among Three Killed in Florida Shooting Spree - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) A gunman in the state of Florida allegedly killed three people, including a television reporter and a 9-year-old girl, and injured two others during a shooting spree that took place throughout the day, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"The suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, including a woman in her 20's a 9-year-old girl and a News13 employee.

We extend our deepest condolences to all of their families," the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina during earlier remarks said the suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, is in police custody.

Moses has been charged with allegedly killing a woman in her 20s Wednesday morning and more charges are expected to be filed against him for shooting four additional victims later in the afternoon.

Mina added that investigators are still working to get the shooter's motive.