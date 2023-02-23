UrduPoint.com

TV Reporter, 9-Year-Old Girl Among Three Killed In Florida Shooting Spree - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 06:20 AM

TV Reporter, 9-Year-Old Girl Among Three Killed in Florida Shooting Spree - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) A gunman in the state of Florida allegedly killed three people, including a television reporter and a 9-year-old girl, and injured two others during a shooting spree that took place throughout the day, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"The suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, including a woman in her 20's a 9-year-old girl and a News13 employee.

We extend our deepest condolences to all of their families," the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina during earlier remarks said the suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, is in police custody.

Moses has been charged with allegedly killing a woman in her 20s Wednesday morning and more charges are expected to be filed against him for shooting four additional victims later in the afternoon.

Mina added that investigators are still working to get the shooter's motive.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Orange Florida Women TV All Employment

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

5 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defen ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defense affairs with IDEX &amp; NAV ..

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nabl ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nablus

5 hours ago
 Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking offi ..

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

6 hours ago
 Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

7 hours ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.