UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelfth Coronavirus Death In Italy, 374 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:11 PM

Twelfth coronavirus death in Italy, 374 cases

Italy saw a fresh jump in the number of cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, with another death also reported to bring the total to 12 and 374 infections

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Italy saw a fresh jump in the number of cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, with another death also reported to bring the total to 12 and 374 infections.

The new toll published by the country's civil protection department is a jump from the 322 cases and 10 deaths recorded on Tuesday evening.

All of those who have died so far in Italy were either elderly or had pre-existing medical conditions.

Related Topics

Died Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President PTF Visited Pakistan Sports Complex, Isl ..

17 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

23 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

28 minutes ago

Sharmila Farooqi becomes MPA

44 minutes ago

Pakistan outplay West Indies to make winning start ..

46 minutes ago

&#039;The National&#039; wins Google innovation gr ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.