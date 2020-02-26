Twelfth coronavirus death in Italy, 374 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Italy saw a fresh jump in the number of cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, with another death also reported to bring the total to 12 and 374 infections.

The new toll published by the country's civil protection department is a jump from the 322 cases and 10 deaths recorded on Tuesday evening.

All of those who have died so far in Italy were either elderly or had pre-existing medical conditions.