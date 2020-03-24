UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelfth Russian Military Aircraft Arrives In Italy To Help Fight Coronavirus - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

Twelfth Russian Military Aircraft Arrives in Italy to Help Fight Coronavirus - Ministry

PRATICA DI MARE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The twelfth Russian military aircraft with specialists and equipment for disinfection arrived in Italy to help fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The twelfth Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with a group of Russian military specialists and equipment for diagnosis and disinfection has arrived at Italy's Pratica di Mare Air Base (30 kilometers southwest of Rome)," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Rome Italy Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Visitors to the UAE will not be affected by passen ..

11 minutes ago

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

2 hours ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

3 hours ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

3 hours ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.