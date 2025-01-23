Twelfth Saudi relief plane departs for Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The twelfth relief plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), departed from King Khalid International Airport for Damascus International Airport on Thursday, carrying food, shelter, and medical supplies.

This aid aims to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people during this critical time and underscores Saudi Arabia's longstanding commitment to supporting other countries in times of need.