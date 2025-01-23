Open Menu

Twelfth Saudi Relief Plane Departs For Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Twelfth Saudi relief plane departs for Syria

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The twelfth relief plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), departed from King Khalid International Airport for Damascus International Airport on Thursday, carrying food, shelter, and medical supplies.

This aid aims to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people during this critical time and underscores Saudi Arabia's longstanding commitment to supporting other countries in times of need.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

14 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

14 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

14 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

14 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

14 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

14 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

14 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

14 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

14 hours ago

More Stories From World