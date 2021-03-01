UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference Moved From Nur-Sultan To Geneva, Will Start Nov 29

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:19 PM

Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference Moved From Nur-Sultan to Geneva, Will Start Nov 29

The 12th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) was moved from the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to Geneva, it will start on November 29, the WTO announced

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The 12th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) was moved from the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to Geneva, it will start on November 29, the WTO announced.

"WTO members have just agreed that the organization's 12th Ministerial Conference will take place the week of 29 November 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The conference will be chaired by Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration, Bakhyt Sultanov," WTO wrote on Twitter.

The ministerial conference was due to be held in summer 2020 in Nur-Sultan. However, it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier reports suggested the conference could be held in Nur-Sultan in summer 2021.

Related Topics

World Twitter Geneva Switzerland Kazakhstan November 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

6 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

4th international PATS Competition 2021 kicks off ..

2 minutes ago

EU Remains Ready to Convene Informal Iran-US Meeti ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 6,680 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

6 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.