Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference Moved From Nur-Sultan to Geneva, Will Start Nov 29

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The 12th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) was moved from the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to Geneva, it will start on November 29, the WTO announced.

"WTO members have just agreed that the organization's 12th Ministerial Conference will take place the week of 29 November 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The conference will be chaired by Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration, Bakhyt Sultanov," WTO wrote on Twitter.

The ministerial conference was due to be held in summer 2020 in Nur-Sultan. However, it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier reports suggested the conference could be held in Nur-Sultan in summer 2021.