RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The Brazilian Superior Electoral Court (TSE) has received 12 requests to the register of presidential candidates for the general election scheduled for October.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro are among the presidential hopefuls, alongside Ciro Gomes, the vice president of Brazil's Democratic Labour Party, and Simone Tebet, the senator from the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party.

Other candidates have not received at least 1% of votes, according to the polls.

Brazilians will go to the polls on October 2 to elect the president, the vice president and the parliament.