Open Menu

Twelve Children And Teens Drown In I.Coast Boat Capsize

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

A boat overturned during a church outing for Easter on a lagoon near the city of Abidjan in Ivory Coast, killing 12 children and teenagers, a government minister told AFP Tuesday

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A boat overturned during a church outing for Easter on a lagoon near the city of Abidjan in Ivory Coast, killing 12 children and teenagers, a government minister told AFP Tuesday.

"Twelve bodies have been recovered and are being taken to the morgue," said sports Minister Adje Silas Metch, who went to the site of the accident that happened late Monday.

The bodies are "of children and adolescents," he said, aiing that one was a youngster who was not from the church but had joined the boat crossing.

A police report seen by AFP confirmed the death toll at twelve, adding that six teenagers had been rescued.

According to a survivor's account to the police, the accident "happened because of the excessive speed of their dugout canoe, which caused sixteen children to fall into the lagoon".

The person said the person in charge of the canoe saved four children from drowning.

Young people from the village of Tiaha had gone to another village to take part in the "Galilee" event to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The outing was organised by a Methodist church in Tiaha, about 60 kilometres (40 miles) from the economic capital, Abidjan, Gerard Gbato, deputy chief of the Dabou police district, told AFP.

"It was on the way back that the tragedy happened. The canoe's engine stopped at one point, the canoe overturned," he said.

It is possible the boat was overloaded, he added.

Police have opened an investigation.

Gbato said that such dugout canoes with an engine were commonly used by the local community.

The lagoon winds between the districts of Abidjan and the towns surrounding the metropolis of more than six million inhabitants.

Recent Stories

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

2 minutes ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

3 minutes ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

10 minutes ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

10 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

10 minutes ago
 Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fe ..

Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears

7 minutes ago
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

10 minutes ago
 All out efforts being made to strengthen democrati ..

All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State fo ..

11 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street cri ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan feli ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Indepe ..

11 minutes ago
 Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

11 minutes ago
 ITMC China and UNI International discuss potential ..

ITMC China and UNI International discuss potential collaboration with AJK Govt

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World