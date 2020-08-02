UrduPoint.com
Twelve Coronavirus Patients Died In Moscow In Last 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 01:20 AM

Twelve Coronavirus Patients Died in Moscow in Last 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in Moscow has reached 4,485, as 12 new fatalities have been registered in the last 24 hours, according to the coronavirus response center.

"Twelve patients, all diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have passed away in Moscow," the center said in a statement.

