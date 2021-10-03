Twelve Dead, 32 Injured In Mosque Blast In Kabul - Source
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 06:20 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) An explosion broke out outside a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday, leaving 12 people dead and 32 others injured, a source in the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) told Sputnik.
Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesperson for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said that three people had been detained in connection with the incident.