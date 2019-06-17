Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: coastguard

(@FahadShabbir)

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Twelve people died after a boat carrying migrants sank off southwestern Turkey on Monday, the coastguard said.

Thirty-one migrants were rescued after the boat went down off the coast of Bodrum district in Mugla province, the coastguard added, with search and rescue efforts continuing.

The nationality of the migrants was not immediately known.

The incident took place a few kilometres (miles) from the Greek island of Kos.