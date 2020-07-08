UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelve Employees Of Indian LG Polymers Plant Arrested Over Deadly Styrene Leakage- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:32 PM

Twelve Employees of Indian LG Polymers Plant Arrested Over Deadly Styrene Leakage- Reports

The police of the eastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh have arrested 12 employees of the LG Polymers chemical plant over a deadly styrene leakage from the chemical plant in May, media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The police of the eastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh have arrested 12 employees of the LG Polymers chemical plant over a deadly styrene leakage from the chemical plant in May, media reported.

In early May, twelve people died and over 580 others were hospitalized as a result of a styrene leakage from the chemical plant in Visakhapatnam. Styrene is a colorless oily liquid used to produce different polymers. Inhaling its vapor causes headaches, and prolonged exposure to the gas causes diseases of the liver and nervous system.

According to The Hindu newspaper, the list of those arrested includes the enterprise's director and CEO, technical director, executive director and nine other employees.

According to an incident investigation report submitted earlier in the week to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, negligence and serious safety violations had caused the incident. The report notes the poor design of the styrene storage tank, an improper and faulty cooling system, the lack of circulation and chemical mixing systems, as well as a poor safety protocol and lack of awareness about safety rules among the reasons the tragedy occurred.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Police Poor Died Enterprise Tank May Gas Media From

Recent Stories

PM urges world to formulate strategy to protect la ..

22 minutes ago

Al Taweelah alumina refinery achieved nameplate ca ..

39 minutes ago

Peskov Rules Out Kremlin Could Be Misdirected on S ..

47 minutes ago

Seoul Mayor Unveils Plan to Make City Carbon Neutr ..

47 minutes ago

Three Talibs Dead, 4 Injured in Clashes With Gov't ..

47 minutes ago

Over 40 Serbian Policemen Injured in Riots in Belg ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.