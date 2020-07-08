Twelve Employees of Indian LG Polymers Plant Arrested Over Deadly Styrene Leakage- Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The police of the eastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh have arrested 12 employees of the LG Polymers chemical plant over a deadly styrene leakage from the chemical plant in May, media reported.

In early May, twelve people died and over 580 others were hospitalized as a result of a styrene leakage from the chemical plant in Visakhapatnam. Styrene is a colorless oily liquid used to produce different polymers. Inhaling its vapor causes headaches, and prolonged exposure to the gas causes diseases of the liver and nervous system.

According to The Hindu newspaper, the list of those arrested includes the enterprise's director and CEO, technical director, executive director and nine other employees.

According to an incident investigation report submitted earlier in the week to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, negligence and serious safety violations had caused the incident. The report notes the poor design of the styrene storage tank, an improper and faulty cooling system, the lack of circulation and chemical mixing systems, as well as a poor safety protocol and lack of awareness about safety rules among the reasons the tragedy occurred.