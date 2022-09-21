Twelve Illegal Migrants Arrested at US Southern Border in August on Terror Watchlist - CBP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Twelve undocumented migrants arrested in August for illegally entering the United States through the southern border are on the FBI's terror watchlist, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed on Tuesday.

CBP reported that an additional 12 non-US citizens were arrested on the US southern border for illegally entering the United States, bringing the total number of arrests of illegal migrants on the terror watchlist for fiscal year 2022 to 78.

The new total is triple the amount of such arrests over the last five years combined, according to CBP data.

Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and Federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.

Republican-run states, including Florida and Texas, have been protesting what they call is the Biden administration's lax border and immigration policy by transporting migrants to the so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions."