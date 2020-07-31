UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 04:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Twelve people were killed and nine were injured after a soldier opened fire in the eastern province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the local authorities said on Friday.

The incident took place in the settlement of Sange within the territory of the town of Uvira.

"A total of 12 people were killed, nine were injured.

We are waiting for the authorities to arrive to take action," Malula Ndabwirwa, Sange's head, told the country's Actualite.cd news website.

According to locals, the shooting was staged by a "drunk soldier." On Friday morning, people took to the streets to express their outrage at what had happened. The protesters burned tires on the road and spoke against the military, who did not prevent the shooting.

