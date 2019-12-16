UrduPoint.com
Twelve Killed In Afghan Operation Against Militia Commander Qaisari In Balkh - Police

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

Twelve Killed in Afghan Operation Against Militia Commander Qaisari in Balkh - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The Afghan security force's operation against militia leader Nizamuddin Qaisari in the province of Balkh has been completed with 12 of his guards killed and another 30 detained, but Qaisari himself managed to escape, Ajmal Fayez, the Balkh police chief, told Sputnik on Monday.

The operation against Qaisari, an ethnic Uzbek militia commander and a former police chief of the Qaisar district in the southwestern part of the Faryab Province, was launched on Sunday.

"In this operation, 30 Qaisari's guards were arrested and 12 others were killed and Qaisari escaped from the area and police are continuing their efforts to arrest him," Fayez said.

Earlier, Balkh police chief spokesman Adil Shah Adi told Sputnik that Qaisari was accused of illegal acts and possessing illegal arms.

