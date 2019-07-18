UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelve Killed In Car Bomb Attack In Afghanistan's Kandahar - Governor's Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:29 PM

Twelve Killed in Car Bomb Attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar - Governor's Office

At least twelve people were killed and almost 90 were injured as eight Taliban militants exploded two car bombs and stormed police headquarters in the city of Kandahar in southern Afghanistan, the office of Kandahar governor said in a statement on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) At least twelve people were killed and almost 90 were injured as eight Taliban militants exploded two car bombs and stormed police headquarters in the city of Kandahar in southern Afghanistan, the office of Kandahar governor said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that at least nine people had been killed and over 50 injured in the attack.

"There were two detonated car bombs, which killed three policemen and wounded three others. [At least] 89 civilians were killed or wounded in the attack. Nine civilians were killed and 80 more wounded, four women and 11 children among those wounded," the statement says.

According to local officials, the attack started at around 4 p.m. local time (noon GMT) and lasted for at least two hours.�

Photos published in social media show black plumes of smoke billowing from the police headquarters building.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying that dozens of soldiers have been killed so far.

Taliban has recently intensified its attacks in the country. Afghan government carries out regular security raids against the insurgents as part of a lengthy civil conflict between the parties.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Police Governor Social Media Car Kandahar Women From Government

Recent Stories

Govt has nothing to do with Khaqan's arrest in LNG ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister for urgent design, execution of new ..

2 minutes ago

UN reaches agreement with Yemen rebels to resume f ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Million-Person Cities to Become Pilot Zone ..

2 minutes ago

Shahbaz Sharif tries best to get NRO from incumben ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands withdrawal of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.