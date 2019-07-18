At least twelve people were killed and almost 90 were injured as eight Taliban militants exploded two car bombs and stormed police headquarters in the city of Kandahar in southern Afghanistan, the office of Kandahar governor said in a statement on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) At least twelve people were killed and almost 90 were injured as eight Taliban militants exploded two car bombs and stormed police headquarters in the city of Kandahar in southern Afghanistan , the office of Kandahar governor said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that at least nine people had been killed and over 50 injured in the attack.

"There were two detonated car bombs, which killed three policemen and wounded three others. [At least] 89 civilians were killed or wounded in the attack. Nine civilians were killed and 80 more wounded, four women and 11 children among those wounded," the statement says.

According to local officials, the attack started at around 4 p.m. local time (noon GMT) and lasted for at least two hours.�

Photos published in social media show black plumes of smoke billowing from the police headquarters building.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying that dozens of soldiers have been killed so far.

Taliban has recently intensified its attacks in the country. Afghan government carries out regular security raids against the insurgents as part of a lengthy civil conflict between the parties.