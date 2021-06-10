UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelve Killed In Myanmar Military Plane Crash: Junta Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:12 PM

Twelve killed in Myanmar military plane crash: junta spokesman

Twelve people were killed when a Myanmar military plane crashed in a central region of the country Thursday, a spokesman for the junta said

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Twelve people were killed when a Myanmar military plane crashed in a central region of the country Thursday, a spokesman for the junta said.

Two people from the plane, which was carrying six crew and eight passengers, were rescued from the crash near the city of Pyin Oo Lwin, a spokesperson said in a statement to journalists, blaming the cause on "bad weather".

Related Topics

Weather Myanmar From

Recent Stories

Thailand approves 16-billion-USD loan plan for COV ..

3 minutes ago

Vietnam proposes to postpone Southeast Asian Games ..

3 minutes ago

Spain Euro 2020 squad to be vaccinated against COV ..

3 minutes ago

Australia's baseball team gives up Olympic bid due ..

3 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Holding Exercise of Diverse Fleet Forces in ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.