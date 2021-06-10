Twelve killed in Myanmar military plane crash: junta spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Twelve people were killed when a Myanmar military plane crashed in a central region of the country Thursday, a spokesman for the junta said.

Two people from the plane, which was carrying six crew and eight passengers, were rescued from the crash near the city of Pyin Oo Lwin, a spokesperson said in a statement to journalists, blaming the cause on "bad weather".