Twelve Migrants Die Trying To Cross Channel To UK

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM

BoulognesurMer, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) At least 12 migrants died off the northern French coast on Tuesday trying to cross the Channel to England in the deadliest such disaster this year, the French government said, as a major rescue operation was underway.

Announcing the death toll on X, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also said that two migrants were still missing.

Several were wounded after their boat carrying dozens ran into trouble off Wimereux, a town some five kilometres (three miles) from Boulogne-sur-Mer on the French coast.

Darmanin said he was travelling to the area of the disaster to meet with officials.

"All government services are mobilised to find the missing people and treat the injured," he said.

Emergency services were out in force and supplying urgent medical assistance, French maritime authorities said.

Many of the migrants were in a critical state. A source close to the investigation said the dead included three minors.

Crew on a French government-operated ship, the Minck, were the first to become aware of the emergency and to respond, naval officer Etienne Baggio told AFP.

French navy helicopters, fishing boats and military vessels are being mobilised for the operation, which is still ongoing, he said.

