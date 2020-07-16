UrduPoint.com
Twelve Minors Among Those Detained At Unauthorized Rally In Central Moscow - Ombudswoman

Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:58 PM

Twelve children were taken into police custody after participating in a recent unauthorized rally in central Moscow, Commissioner for Children's Rights in Moscow Olga Yaroslavskaya told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that they have already been retrieved by their parents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Twelve children were taken into police custody after participating in a recent unauthorized rally in central Moscow, Commissioner for Children's Rights in Moscow Olga Yaroslavskaya told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that they have already been retrieved by their parents.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow department of the Russian Interior Ministry said that law enforcement officers had detained 132 participants of an unauthorized rally that took place in the capital's center on Wednesday.

"Minors were detained, they did not contact me.

In total, 12 children were taken into police custody, and their parents were called in. Both the children and their parents wrote explanatory notes, after which they [children] were released," Yaroslavskaya said.

The commissioner added that she would find out which of the detained children was already registered with the juvenile commission.

Meanwhile, Moscow Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Potyaeva told Sputnik that she had not received complaints from the detainees so far, but over the night, she received five appeals from human rights activists.

