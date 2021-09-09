UrduPoint.com

Twelve Missing As Typhoon Jolina Hits Philippines - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

Twelve Missing as Typhoon Jolina Hits Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) At least twelve people have gone missing and over 12,000 others have been affected by floodwater and landslides in the central-eastern parts of the Philippines due to typhoon Jolina (internationally named Conson), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Wednesday.

Those missing are fishermen who "went fishing despite warning/advisory from local authorities not to venture at sea," the emergency agency said in the report, as cited by the Philippine Star newspaper.

Reportedly, over 8,500 individuals were evacuated to safe places amid heavy rain and flooding, one of which occurred in the capital of Manila.

Due to landslides provoked by the typhoon, two houses were completely destroyed and another 22 houses were damaged. Power outrages were reported in eight cities.

The authorities have yet to assess the damage from typhoon Jolina, which made landfall on the Philippine archipelago on Tuesday with gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour (93.2 mph), but has weakened significantly as of today. Another typhoon known as Kiko is gaining strength, however, with wind speed in gusts reaching 185 kilometers per hour.

Related Topics

Manila Philippines From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

3 hours ago
 Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married in Octobe ..

Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married in October - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During ..

Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During 2nd Round of Consultations - ..

14 minutes ago
 Senate Standing Committee on Interior meets

Senate Standing Committee on Interior meets

14 minutes ago
 Schauffele, Spieth head US Ryder captain's picks a ..

Schauffele, Spieth head US Ryder captain's picks as Reed left out

14 minutes ago
 Couple perish in motorcycle accident

Couple perish in motorcycle accident

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.