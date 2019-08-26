UrduPoint.com
Twelve New Measles Cases In US Raise Total To 1,215 In 2019 - Health Department

Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:42 PM

Twelve new cases of measles have been reported in the United States last week bringing total number of cases in 2019 to 1,215, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said a press release on Monday

"From January 1 to August 22, 2019, 1,215 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 30 states," the release said. "This is an increase of 12 cases from the previous week."

The CDC said the current number of reported cases is the greatest since the disease was declared to have been eliminated in 2000.

One-hundred-and twenty-five people who got measles this year were hospitalized while 65 others experienced health complications that include pneumonia and encephalitis, the release said.

The majority of the measles cases have been reported in the US state of New York and among people who were not vaccinated, the release added.

All of the measles cases this year were caused by the so-called wild-type D8 or B3, according to the release.

