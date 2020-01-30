UrduPoint.com
Twelve Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Forces In Jerusalem - Red Crescent

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:05 AM

Twelve Palestinians were injured during clashes with the Israeli armed forces on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Palestine Red Crescent's spokeswoman, Erab Al Fuqaha, told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Twelve Palestinians were injured during clashes with the Israeli armed forces on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Palestine Red Crescent's spokeswoman, Erab Al Fuqaha, told Sputnik.

"Twelve Palestinians suffered from tear gas during clashes with the Israeli servicemen in the al-Eizariya area of Jerusalem, two Palestinians were hospitalized," Al Fuqaha said.

Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli armed forces are continuing in the West Bank as part of a rally against the US Middle East peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump earlier on Tuesday.

Trump unveiled what he describes as a "deal of the century" during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It would allow Israel to keep most of its illegal settlements and recognize Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

