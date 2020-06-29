Twelve People Dead, 10 Missing Due to Heavy Rain Floods in Southwestern China- State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) At least 12 people have died and 10 went missing due to heavy rains in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, the state-run Xinhua news Agency reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, 10 people have died and seven went missing as a result of the heavy rain that started on Friday in Mianning County.

Two cars fell into the river in the Gaoyang region due to flood-damaged roads, two people have died, and three more were reported missing.

Nearly 10,000 people are in the disaster area, with a total of over 7,700 local residents having been evacuated.