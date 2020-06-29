UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelve People Dead, 10 Missing Due To Heavy Rain Floods In Southwestern China- State Media

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:50 AM

Twelve People Dead, 10 Missing Due to Heavy Rain Floods in Southwestern China- State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) At least 12 people have died and 10 went missing due to heavy rains in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, the state-run Xinhua news Agency reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, 10 people have died and seven went missing as a result of the heavy rain that started on Friday in Mianning County.

Two cars fell into the river in the Gaoyang region due to flood-damaged roads, two people have died, and three more were reported missing.

Nearly 10,000 people are in the disaster area, with a total of over 7,700 local residents having been evacuated.

Related Topics

China Died Media Rains

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

8 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

9 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

9 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

11 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.