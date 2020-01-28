Twelve People Hospitalized in Turkey Over Coronavirus Infection Risk - Aksaray Governor

Ten Chinese tourists traveling in Turkey's Cappadocia region and two Turkish nationals have been hospitalized over concerns they may be infected with the new coronavirus, Ali Manti, the governor of Aksaray province in central Turkey, said

"One of the [Chinese] tourists displayed symptoms of the disease, and doctors isolated nine more people who were in contact with him. Also a guide and a bus driver [were hospitalized] as a precaution," Manti said, as quoted by the DHA news agency.

The patient's lab tests were sent to the Health Ministry, according to the government.

The unknown type of the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. Despite efforts to contain the disease, cases have already been reported in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, the United States and France.

China's National Health Commission has so far confirmed a total of 4,515 infection cases and 106 deaths.