Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Twelve People Injured in Protests Against Road Construction in Albania's Tirana - Police

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Clashes between police and people protesting against the construction of a ring road in the Albanian capital of Tirana left 12 injured, the country's law enforcement service said on Tuesday.

Residents of the Astir district object to the planned demolition of their homes for the construction of the bypass. Protesters tried to block roads earlier in the day, which resulted in clashes with police.

"In Tuesday's clashes, five policemen and seven citizens were injured," Albanian police wrote on Facebook.

The police urged citizens to refrain from confrontation and warned that traffic was temporarily blocked so that the National Civil Protection Service could proceed with the demolition.

Albanian President Ilir Meta has, meanwhile, called for an end to the violence against protesters.

"Repeated violence against residents of the Astir district who protest and try to protect their homes is unacceptable. Indifference to their problems and injuries inflicted on these families cannot be tolerated. Residents should remain calm, not succumb to provocations, and the parties should immediately begin negotiations," Meta said.

Astir residents have been protesting for months, claiming that the project has been marred by corruption.

