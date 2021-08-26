Twelve People Killed, 48 Others Injured In Explosions Outside Kabul Airport
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Twelve people were killed and 48 more injured in explosions outside Kabul airport on Thursday, a source in an emergency hospital in the Afghan capital told Sputnik.
The source earlier said that 10 people were killed and over 15 others wounded in the suicide attack.