Twelve People Killed, 48 Others Injured In Explosions Outside Kabul Airport

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:32 PM

Twelve People Killed, 48 Others Injured in Explosions Outside Kabul Airport

Twelve people were killed and 48 more injured in explosions outside Kabul airport on Thursday, a source in an emergency hospital in the Afghan capital told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Twelve people were killed and 48 more injured in explosions outside Kabul airport on Thursday, a source in an emergency hospital in the Afghan capital told Sputnik.

The source earlier said that 10 people were killed and over 15 others wounded in the suicide attack.

