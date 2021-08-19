- Home
Twelve People Killed At Kabul Airport Since Sunday - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 11:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Since Sunday, 12 people died inside and around the Kabul airport, Reuters reported, citing representatives of NATO and the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia).
According to the Taliban, the victims were killed either by gunfire or in stampede.
