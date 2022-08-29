Twelve People Killed in Clashes Between Iraqi Security Forces, Protesters - Reports

Twelve people were killed and 270 more were injured after clashes erupted between Iraqi security forces and followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr in Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Twelve people were killed and 270 more were injured after clashes erupted between Iraqi security forces and followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr in Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday, media reported.

Earlier in the day, demonstrators stormed the Republican Palace in Baghdad's green zone, hours after influential Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr announced his final retirement from politics and the closure of all party offices amid threats of his physical elimination. Riots have also engulfed other provinces of Iraq, in the south of the country in particular, where the Shiite community lives. The security forces took control of the Republican Palace in the capital after they reportedly used tear gas and water cannons against protesters.

Agence France-Presse reported that the death toll from clashes in Baghdad has risen to 12, with another 270 people having been injured by tear gas. Sky news Arabia previously reported about two dead and 19 injured.

�

The Iraqi authorities imposed a nationwide curfew on Monday from 19:00 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT) until further notice.

Iraq has been facing a political deadlock since the parliamentary elections in October 2021. Sadr's political bloc won the elections but reverted to the opposition in May and stepped down in June after several unsuccessful attempts to form a government.

Sadr's supporters resumed protests in Baghdad in late July, breaking into the parliament building and refusing to leave it. The protests were triggered by the nomination of Mohammed Sudani, another representative of Shiite parties in the Iraqi parliament except for Sadr's bloc, for the post of prime minister. Sudani represents the Coordination Framework, an Iran-backed alliance of Shiite forces forming the largest bloc in the Iraqi legislature.

In August, Sadr called on authorities to dissolve parliament and schedule next general elections, however the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq declined the request.