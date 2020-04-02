Twelve People Killed in Heavy Rains, Floods in Afghanistan - Authorities

At least 12 people have been killed and 20 others injured in heavy rains and flash floods that have hit 18 Afghan provinces, Ahmad Tamim Azimi, spokesman for Afghanistan Natural Disasters Management Authority, said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) At least 12 people have been killed and 20 others injured in heavy rains and flash floods that have hit 18 Afghan provinces, Ahmad Tamim Azimi, spokesman for Afghanistan Natural Disasters Management Authority, said on Thursday.

According to Azimi, 300 houses were destroyed while 660 others along with 300 mosques were damaged.

Azimi added that so far 280 affected families have received food assistance and cash donations.

The heavy rains and flash floods have most affected the provinces of Farah, Nimruz, Herat, Khost, Baghlan and Takhar.