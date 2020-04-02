UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelve People Killed In Heavy Rains, Floods In Afghanistan - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Twelve People Killed in Heavy Rains, Floods in Afghanistan - Authorities

At least 12 people have been killed and 20 others injured in heavy rains and flash floods that have hit 18 Afghan provinces, Ahmad Tamim Azimi, spokesman for Afghanistan Natural Disasters Management Authority, said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) At least 12 people have been killed and 20 others injured in heavy rains and flash floods that have hit 18 Afghan provinces, Ahmad Tamim Azimi, spokesman for Afghanistan Natural Disasters Management Authority, said on Thursday.

According to Azimi, 300 houses were destroyed while 660 others along with 300 mosques were damaged.

Azimi added that so far 280 affected families have received food assistance and cash donations.

The heavy rains and flash floods have most affected the provinces of Farah, Nimruz, Herat, Khost, Baghlan and Takhar.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Baghlan Farah Herat Rains

Recent Stories

Russian Energy Ministry Considers Stress Scenario ..

7 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Rises to 804 - ..

8 seconds ago

PTA committed for reliable, uninterrupted telecom ..

10 seconds ago

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) zone 1 ..

1 minute ago

Asia virus latest: Trump doubts China figures, Aus ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin on Russian Aid to US: International Cooper ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.