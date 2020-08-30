UrduPoint.com
Twelve People Missing As Fishing Boat Sinks Off China's Southeastern Coast - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Twelve People Missing as Fishing Boat Sinks off China's Southeastern Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) A fishing boat carrying 14 people sank near China's southeastern coast, after which 12 people went missing, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, citing the local marine rescue center.

According to the news agency, the incident took place at about 04:00 a.

m. local time (20:00 GMT on Saturday) near the Pingtan Island in China's southeastern province of Fujian.

Two crew members were saved, while rescue operations is still underway, the news agency reported, adding that the cause of the incident is being investigated.

More Stories From World

